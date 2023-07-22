Colorado Springs' forecast for Saturday shows a low of chance of showers and a high of 86, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The day is expected to start off sunny and move to a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Nighttime will be mostly clear with a low around 59.

Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service for the days ahead:

Sunday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 91.

Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 93.

Wednesday: A 60% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.