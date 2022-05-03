Tuesday starts out chilly with possible freezing temperatures before warming into the 60s with strong breezes in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to hit 63 degrees Tuesday.
Clouds will stick around through midmorning and then start to gradually clear with breezes between 10 and 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures will likely drop back to 37 degrees with a 60% chance of rain and snow early Wednesday with little to no snow accumulation expected, according to the weather service.
Precipitation is possible until Friday when temperatures jump into the 80s, the agency said.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 10 a.m., then rain showers likely. Some thunder is also possible. Increasing clouds, with a high near 62 degrees. North northwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
Thursday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees . Wind between 10 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.