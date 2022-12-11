A mild day is in the mix around the Springs on Sunday.
Colorado Springs residents can expect mostly sunny skies today, with a high near 59 and north winds between 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A red flag warning has been issued from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday for several areas around Colorado Springs and south-central Colorado along Interstate 25.
Increasing winds combined with warm and dry conditions will produce critical fire weather conditions for the I-25 corridor and portions of the southeastern plains today. Gusty winds and low relative humidity will lead to conditions favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
An approaching storm system will bring snow to the Continental Divide late tonight. Expected snow amounts initially will be very light.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Northwest wind around 15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 37. West northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. North wind around 10 mph.