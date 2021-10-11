High fire danger and chances of snow Tuesday could follow Monday's forecast of sunshine and temperatures in the 60s, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 64 degrees with an overnight low of 38 degrees, the weather service said.
On Tuesday, gusty winds, low humidity and dry vegetation pose a high risk for fires to spread rapidly and chances of lightning during afternoon thunderstorms could mean fires could spark easily, the agency said.
High fire danger is likely to be followed by slight chances of snow Tuesday night, the weather service said.
Chances of rain and snow return Thursday night into Friday morning, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Windy, with gusts between 5 to 10 mph becoming 25 to 35 mph. Winds could reach 45 mph. A 40% chance of showers after noon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 65 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56 and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 30% chance of showers after noon.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52 degree and winds around 10 mph. A 20% chance of snow showers before noon.