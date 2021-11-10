Increased fire danger is anticipated Wednesday due to likelihood of low humidity and gusty winds, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
The weather service issued a red flag warning Wednesday from noon until 6 p.m., the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 57 degrees with gusty breezes between 10 and 20 mph, the agency said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 27 degrees with mostly clear skies and winds between 5 and 15 mph, the weather service said.
Thursday is expected to bring more strong winds and dry skies, the agency said.
Friday and throughout the weekend temperatures fluctuate between the 50s and 60s with no signs of rain or snow.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Thursday/Veterans Day: Sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 66 degrees and winds around 10 mph.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34 degrees and winds around 10 mph.