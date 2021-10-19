A red flag warning will be in affect Tuesday because of risks of high fire danger in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Gusty winds up to 35 mph and low humidity risk rapid fire spread if flames ignite, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to reach 66 degrees with an overnight low dropping to 32 degrees, the weather service said.
The rest of the week's temperatures are forecast in the 60s and 70s with sunny skies, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 64 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 71 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds around 10 mph.