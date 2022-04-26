Red flag warnings of extreme fire danger are back Tuesday as Colorado Springs experiences above-average temperatures and gusty winds sweep through the region, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Tuesday's high could hit 72 degrees with sunshine, low humidity and breezes between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 30 mph, the agency said.
Some moisture could return Wednesday with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, the weather service said.
More sunshine and 70 degree weather fills the rest of the week's forecast.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77 degrees. Wind between 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 67 degrees and wind around 15 mph.