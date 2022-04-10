pikes peak east.jpg

The view looking east from the top of Pikes Peak on Sunday morning, April 10, 2022.

The Colorado Springs area and much of Colorado is under a red flag warning for high fire danger from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday due to high winds and low humidity in the forecast along with existing dry conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The red flag warning covers El Paso, Teller, Pueblo and Fremont counties along with areas from the San Luis Valley to the Interstate 25 corridor and most of eastern Colorado.

Colorado Springs can expect a high temperature of 59 degrees along with sunny skies and winds gusting to 35 mph Sunday, the weather service says.

Highs of 63 degrees are forecast Monday and Tuesday before a midweek cooldown.

The next chance for precipitation comes Tuesday and into early Wednesday, when a mix of rain and snow is possible.

Here's a look at this week's forecast from the weather service: 

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Patchy blowing dust after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 63. Windy, with a southwest wind 25 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Wednesday: A 50% chance of snow showers, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 65. West-southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a north-northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

