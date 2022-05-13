On Friday, the Pikes Peak is once again under critical fire weather due to warm temps, strong winds and dry conditions, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The high fire danger is expected to stay until Saturday, forecasters say.
"Critical fire weather conditions will return today and Saturday across the mountains, valleys and portions of the I-25 corridor," the weather service said in a tweet. "West winds gusting up to 30 mph combined with critically low relative humidity will support rapid fire growth and spread."
It added: "Please take care."
Firefighters battled multiple blazes Thursday, when the region was under a red flag warning.
Friday's forecast for Colorado Springs calls for a high of 77 degrees with wind gusting up to 30 mph. The city is expected to see warmer conditions Saturday, with temperatures in the 80s, the weather service says.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Patchy smoke after noon. Sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10-15 mph becoming south 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.