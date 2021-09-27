Debby Patz, second from right, teaches a yoga class outside the Ent Center for the Arts Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, on the campus of the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. The free, outdoor class is part of Mindful Movement Mondays and returned this week after being virtual since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes will continue through October, weather permitting, and are free to students, staff and the public. Mindful Movement Mondays is part of a partnership between the Wellness Center and Galleries of Contemporary Art at UCCS. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)