Monday is forecast to be the warmest day in Colorado Springs this week with temperatures in the 80s, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Monday's expected high of 84 degrees along with winds up to 30 mph and low relative humidity means fire danger will be critically high, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are likely to cool to 52 degrees followed by temperatures in the low 70s on Tuesday and chances of rain and thunderstorms, the agency said.
The rest of the week is expected to cool down more along with rain showers, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59 degrees and winds around 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers, mainly after noon.