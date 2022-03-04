Colorado Springs is expected to see high fire danger Friday before a weekend of snow showers, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures could hit 68 degrees, with low relative humidity and gusty breezes between 5 and 15 mph. That's why a red flag warning will be in place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., the agency said.
Starting around 2 a.m. rain and snow showers are likely at a 30% chance. More precipitation is expected throughout the weekend and into early next week with several inches of accumulation possible, the weather service said.
The wintery weekend weather follows two days of record-high temperatures. Thursday hit 73 degrees, two degrees above the 2009 record of 71 degrees, the agency said.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50 degrees and winds around 15 mph. A slight chance of snow showers before 2 p.m., then a slight chance of rain showers between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Sunday: High near 29 degrees and winds around 10 mph. Snow showers. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 33 degrees and winds around 10 mph. A 20% chance of snow showers after 11am.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 42 degree and winds between 5 to 10 mph.