High winds and dry conditions are forecast Tuesday in southern Colorado, prompting a red flag warning for several counties, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Expect sunny conditions with a high of 52 degrees and breezy conditions throughout the day in Colorado Springs, with south-southwest winds reaching as high as 45 mph. Patchy bouts of blowing dust are expected in the morning before 10 a.m. and in the late afternoon before 7 p.m.

The red flag warning for high fire danger is in effect from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday for large parts of El Paso and Pueblo counties along with several other counties in southeastern Colorado.

Very windy and dry from I-25 eastward across the plains today, with a red flag warning in effect. Be sure to avoid any activities which could spark a fire! #cowx #firewx pic.twitter.com/lMGK3ucFnH — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) February 28, 2023

Looking into Tuesday night, expect partly cloudy conditions with a low reaching 21 degrees.

The next chance of precipitation around Colorado Springs comes Wednesday and Thursday, when the weather service forecasts a 30% and 50% chance of snow, respectively.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 41 degrees. There’s a 30% chance of snow showers after noon.

Thursday: Expect partly sunny conditions with a high of 37 degrees. There’s a 50% chance of snow, with less than an inch of new accumulation possible.

Friday: Partly sunny skies in the forecast with a high reaching 44 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 39 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies with a high of 55 degrees.