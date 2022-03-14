The week across the Pikes Peak region is expected to have a windy start, with high fire danger, forecasters say.
"Our Monday will be a bit cooler than Sunday, with temps in the 50s and some gusty wind," Gazette news partner KKTV meteorologist Christina Sanjuan said. "Fire danger is going to be high."
Expect a sunny and breezy day in Colorado Springs on Monday, with a high near 52 degrees and winds picking up to 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. That forecast is followed by temps in the 50s and 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Watch for a few brief, but heavy snow showers this morning along I-25 from near Trinidad up over Raton Pass, with periods of low visibility and potentially slushy or icy roads until mid-morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/mlOaiOH834— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 14, 2022
"Our next weather maker arrives Wednesday evening and could bring snow showers to southern Colorado through St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday," Sanjuan said.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15-20 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Thursday: Snow showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. North wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.