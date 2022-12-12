Colorado Springs could see a variety of active weather conditions to start the work week, including high winds and possible snow, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
A mostly sunny day with a high near 50 is expected Monday. Fire danger remains high in the area as breezy, warm and dry conditions will produce critical fire weather conditions for the southern Interstate 25 corridor and portions of the southeastern plains today. Gusty winds and low relative humidity will lead to conditions favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread.
A red flag warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday for Pueblo County and other counties to the south and east.
An approaching storm system is expected to then bring wintry weather Monday night into Tuesday morning. Colorado Springs has a 20% chance of snow showers in the late afternoon, and snow is likely overnight and into Tuesday morning before 11 a.m.
Here's a look at the projected snowfall across southern CO. The snowfall forecast is still prone to change across southeast CO. Expect a quick burst of snow late tonight-Tue AM which could impact the AM commute! #cowx pic.twitter.com/6E98Yvn8aV— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 12, 2022
Tuesday could see a steep drop in temps with a high near 29. The Springs area is expected to see minimal accumulation of less than an inch, while the eastern San Juan Mountains could see the highest impact with 12-18 inches of snow forecasted to fall south of Creede.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A 20% chance of snow showers after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. East wind 5-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday: A 50% chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 a.m. Cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery, with a north wind 15-20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. North wind 10-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. North wind 10-15 mph.