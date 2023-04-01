Due to high temperatures and wind, a red flag warning continues to be up for Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The high is expected to be around 65 with sunny skies and winds ranging from 5-15 mph. In the evening, temperatures could drop to 34 with similar wind strength.

Here's the full forecast from the National Weather Service:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 15-20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65. Windy, with a south wind 5-15 mph increasing to 25-35 mph.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a southwest wind 20-25 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.