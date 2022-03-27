The warm dry weekend in Colorado Springs is expected to usher in weather dangerous for fires Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Sunday's high of 72 with partly sunny skies is followed by a day of 78 degree heat, gusty winds and low humidity. The dry, warm conditions are expected to spark a red flag warning between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. Monday, the weather agency said.

Fires ignited around the state over the weekend including a 200-acre fire, the NCAR fire, near Boulder. The NCAR fire was 21% contained as of Sunday morning.

Chance of rain and snow begin in Colorado Springs Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 50s and 60s, the weather service said.

Fire danger will increase across much of the region into Monday. Please visit https://t.co/pZtSo4uzlK for additional information. #cowx pic.twitter.com/P1y9A4udti — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 27, 2022

"Snow looks better for higher elevation locations with rain elsewhere during the day, turning over to snow overnight leading into Wednesday," Gazette news partner KKTV reported.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 78 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: High near 60 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees. Breezy, with winds between 15 to 20 mph. A 30% chance of snow showers, mainly after noon.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A 20% chance of showers after noon.