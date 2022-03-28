This week's forecast across the Pikes Peak region could feature a little bit of everything: sunshine, strong winds, rain, snow and sunshine again.
A red flag warning will be in effect for El Paso, Teller and Fremont counties from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday due to the possibility of warm temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity — which all could lead to high fire danger, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Winds could gust up to 35 mph in those areas, with humidity as low as 7%, the weather service says, adding that "conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread."
Colorado Springs could see a high near 77 degrees on Monday with mostly cloudy skies, the weather service predicts. The record high for March 28 is 80 degrees, set in 1963.
Expect mountain snows beginning tonight with rain showers spreading into the plains on Tuesday. Rain may mix with or change to snow Tuesday night into early Wednesday across the plains with some minor accumulations possible for the Palmer Divide and Raton Ridge. #cowx pic.twitter.com/diR8m2jA4N— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 28, 2022
"Our next chance for rain/snow arrives Tuesday afternoon," Gazette news partner KKTV reported "Snow looks better for higher elevation locations with rain elsewhere during the day, turning over to snow overnight leading into Wednesday. Most of Thursday is dry before another system moves in to end the work week on Friday."
Temps are expected to bounce around between the 70s and 80s and 40s and 50s for the rest of the week, KKTV added.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly after 1 p.m. Increasing clouds, with a high near 60. Northeast wind 5-15 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A 50% chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a north wind 15-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
Thursday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 58. West northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.