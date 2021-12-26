Only in Colorado? Well, maybe.

High fire danger warnings are in effect for the Colorado Springs area and southeastern Colorado while winter storm warnings exist for areas along the Continental Divide in the state's mountains Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A red flag warning for high fire danger runs from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sunday for much of El Paso and Pueblo counties along with the rest of southeastern Colorado, the weather service says. Gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry conditions make for favorable fire conditions. West winds gusting up to 80 mph in the mountains and as high as 65 mph in lower elevations are forecast.

Please AVOID activities which could cause a spark across the plains today! Winds will increase through the morning and peak during the afternoon with gusts up to 55 to 65 mph across the plains. Conditions will be ripe for rapid fire growth given the very dry conditions. #cowx pic.twitter.com/dNTvCTzw5U — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 26, 2021

Meanwhile, winter travel conditions can be expected in higher terrain along the Continental Divide through Sunday night with heavy snow at times and strong winds. Some of the areas affected the most include U.S. 50 over Monarch Pass and U.S. 160 over Wolf Creek Pass.

Winter travel conditions can be expected across the higher terrain along the Continental Divide through tonight, with snow, heavy at times, and strong winds causing poor visibilities in blowing and drifting snow, as well as snow packed roadways. #cowx pic.twitter.com/HKEpsFSZrZ — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) December 26, 2021

Parts of Interstate 70 west of Denver have had closures Sunday because of snow and crashes. Click or tap here for the latest road conditions from the Colorado Department of Transportation.

In Colorado Springs, expect a high temperature of 55 degrees Sunday with afternoon winds 25-30 mph and gusts up to 55 mph forecast, the weather service says.

A high of 42 is expected Monday with winds a bit calmer at 15-20 mph.

High temperatures in the 40s are expected much of the week, including 48 on New Year's Eve Friday.