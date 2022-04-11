The week kicks off with more warm temperatures, dry conditions and strong wind, putting the Pikes Peak region and Colorado Springs under high fire danger once again.
A red flag warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday for El Paso County, including Colorado Springs and Fort Carson. This comes a day after a fire south of Falcon forced mandatory evacuations, burned nearly 40 acres and damaged at least two structures. Several other fires were reported in the region Sunday and in previous days, including one near Cripple Creek and one in Pueblo.
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office placed the incorporated area of the county in a Stage 1 Fire Restrictions to minimize fire risk during the continued dry and warmer-than-normal weather.
Monday's forecast in Colorado Springs calls for sunny skies and a high near 64 degrees with winds up to 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. The average high temperature in Colorado Springs on April 11 is 59 degrees.
"While the next few days will still be fairly mild," Gazette news partner KKTV said in a report, "the threat for strong wind and high fire danger will remain in the forecast."
High temps are expected to remain in the mid-60s on Tuesday, with a chance of rain starting in the morning, the weather service predicts. Wind gusts could whip up to 45 mph.
"A few showers will be possible in higher elevations," KKTV reported. "Even if it doesn’t give us any meaningful moisture, it will likely produce more strong wind and high fire danger."
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. South-southeast wind 10-15 mph.
Tuesday: A 20% chance of rain after 7 a.m. Patchy blowing dust after 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. Windy, with a south-southeast wind 20-25 mph becoming southwest 25-30 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
Wednesday: A 40% chance of snow, mainly before 7 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 56. Breezy, with a west-southwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.