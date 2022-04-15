The Colorado Springs area and Pikes Peak region are again facing high fire danger Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
All of southeastern Colorado, from the San Luis Valley to the Colorado-Kansas border, is under a red flag warning until 7 p.m. Friday due to low humidity and wind gusts up to 30 mph, the weather service says. Metro Denver and areas north, including Boulder County, are also facing high fire danger.
A high temperature near 67 degrees along with sunny skies are forecast for Colorado Springs on Friday. Highs of 61 on Saturday and 70 on Easter Sunday are expected along with breezy and sunny conditions.
Numerous fires have hit the region over the past week, including on Thursday north of Woodland Park in Teller County. Evacuation and pre-evacuation orders were lifted by Thursday night.
No precipitation is forecast for Colorado Springs over the next week, the weather service says.
Update - Red Flag Warning issued for Teller County. Critical fire weather conditions continue again today, with more on the way tomorrow. Keep an eye on the forecast for updates, and avoid any actions that could spark a fire! #COwx #Colorado pic.twitter.com/LCYhYFhb3U— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) April 15, 2022
Here's the forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a south-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a west-northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 66. South-southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.