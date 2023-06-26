The weather around Colorado Springs is going to be warm, pleasant and dry on Monday, with today's high potentially reaching at or over 90 degrees for the first time this month and year.

Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies with a high near 90, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A north northeast wind will blow between 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible across the far southeast plains this afternoon and evening, mainly in Baca County. If storms form, they could become severe with wind gusts over 60 mph and quarter size hail. Frequent lightning and brief heavy rainfall will also be possible with any storms.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.