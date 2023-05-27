Colorado Springs residents can expect morning fog to clear out for mostly sunny skies on Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

There is a 30% chance of showers, mostly after 3 p.m. So if you're heading towards Territory Days later in the afternoon, you might want to leave an umbrella in your car.

The high is expected to be around 77 with light wind ranging from 5-10 mph. In the evening temperatures will likely drop to around 49 with a 10% chance of rain before 10 p.m.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Memorial Day: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the morning.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 5-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.