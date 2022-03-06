Get the shovels ready. Colorado Springs is expected to receive 2-4 inches of snow Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, with more possible in other parts of the Pikes Peak region.

The Colorado Springs area is under a winter weather advisory until 8 p.m. Sunday, with a 90% chance of snow throughout much of the day.

A high temperature of 26 degrees along with winds between 10 and 15 mph are forecast Sunday, the weather service says. The average high temperature March 6 in Colorado Springs is 52 degrees. Expect an overnight low of 10.

Snow showers will spread eastward across southern Colorado on Sunday morning with snow falling heavy at times across the mountains and along the Interstate 25 corridor and adjacent plains, according to the weather service. The heaviest snow will impact the eastern San Juan mountains and the Sangre De Cristo and Wet mountains, where 4 to 10 inches will fall by late Sunday evening.

CDOT cam shows I-25 is snow-packed and icy between Pueblo and Colorado Springs near Pinon. Expect occasional bands of heavy snow to continue this morning, with snowfall rates of 1" per hour possible. pic.twitter.com/qdo24Yf0hC — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 6, 2022

The central mountains, Fremont and Teller counties, the Wet Mountain valley and the I-25 corridor will pick up 2 to 6 inches with higher amounts possible. The southeast plains east of the I-25 corridor counties will see a trace to near 3 inches with the heaviest amounts falling along the northern slopes of the Raton Mesa across Las Animas county.

UPDATES

-According to a release from the Colorado Springs Public Works, Monday morning commuters should anticipate icy conditions as the temperature is expected to be around 10 degrees overnight. This will cause any wet, slushy areas to become icy throughout the night.

-Southbound I-25 was closed Sunday morning between exits 110 and exit 104 north of Pueblo, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Gazette news partner KKTV reports that as many as 20 vehicles were involved in a series of crashes. Southbound I-25 was closed for about an hour, reopening around noon.

- I-70 was closed late Sunday morning in both directions between Burlington and Limon after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions, Colorado State Patrol says.

Colorado Springs and Fountain are on accident alert status as of Sunday morning.

Pueblo doppler radar is indicating bands of moderate to heavy snow lifting out across southeast mtns and I-25 Corridor as of 840 am. Expect hazardous travel conditions with poor visibility in snow and accumulating snow on the roadways through the rest of the morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/sAAiyIuhYU — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) March 6, 2022

Drivers involved in a traffic crash with no injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, with both drivers licensed and all vehicles involved registered can exchange information with the other driver. Within 72 hours, drivers report the crash online here.

On Monday, the weather service says Colorado Springs has a 30% chance of snow with a high temperature of 26.

CLOSURES AND DELAYS

-Chavez/Huerta K-12 Preparatory Academy - 2 Hours Late (For Mon. Mar 7th)

-Custer Co. Sch. Dist. - 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool

-Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8: 2 Hours Late, No AM preschool (Effective Mon. Mar 7th)

-La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 - 2 Hours Late, No preschool. Busses will run two-hours delayed. (For Mon. Mar 7th)

-St. Mary's High School - 2 Hours Late (For Mon. Mar 7th)

Here's a look at the forecast this week around Colorado Springs.

Monday: 30% chance of snow between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wind blowing 5 to 10 mph. Icy conditions expected in the morning.

Tuesday: Sunny. High temperature near 37 degrees. Wind blowing 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: 30% chance of snow after noon. Mostly sunny. High temperature near 45 degrees. Wind blowing 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.