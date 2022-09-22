Cloudy skies and drizzle greeted Colorado Springs residents Thursday, who could see a cool high near 56 and chances of heavier rain in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
"Locally heavy" rainfall could occur in the mountains and higher terrain, and fog could stay settled in the city area through the morning. Chances of heavier showers and thunderstorms increase after 3 p.m.
The rain may clear up ahead of the weekend, as Friday could see sunny skies with a high near 76. Sunny, mildly warm weather is expected through the end of the weekend.
Periodic heavy rainfall expected across the southwest and central mountains tonight through Thursday leading to possible flash flooding and mudslide impacts. #cowx pic.twitter.com/93DsUQW6jl— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) September 21, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 3 p.m. Areas of fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 10-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 77. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 69. North northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.