A few heat records might fall this week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Colorado Springs could see a high near 72 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service predicts.
The high for March 2 is 72 degrees, set in 2009, while the high for March 3 is 71 degrees, also set in 2009.
Friday's forecast calls for a high near 74 degrees, which would top the March 4 high temp of 70 degrees, also set in 2009, the weather service says.
And expect those days to feature sunny skies.
There's a slight chance of rain and snow by Friday evening, the weather service says, to kick off a weekend of colder weather.
"Sunny and warm again Wednesday, and highs close to 80 look possible on the plains," the weather service said in a tweet. "Enjoy the warmth now, as cooler and more unsettled weather returns for the weekend and the first half of next week."
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West wind 10-15 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Saturday: A chance of snow showers before noon, then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind around 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.