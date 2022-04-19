Extremely dangerous fire conditions are expected in Colorado Springs Tuesday due to warmer-than-average temperatures and gusty winds, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are likely to hit 77 degrees with winds between 15 and 20 mph, the agency said.
A red flag warning indicating dangerous fire weather conditions will be in effect between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m., the weather service said.
A fire weather watch will be in effect Wednesday as temperatures are still expected to be above average. Breezes and warm temperatures stick around through Friday until colder temperatures and moisture settle in during the weekend, the agency predicted.
Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday: Patchy blowing dust after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 78 degrees. Breezy, with wind between 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.
Saturday: A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58 degrees. Wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.