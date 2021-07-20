There are no signs of rain and temperatures will in the high 80s in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to reach 87 degrees with mostly sunny skies and light winds, the agency said.
Overnight skies become mostly cloudy with a low of 61 degrees and mild winds, the weather service said.
Wednesday brings a higher chance of afternoon showers at 50% with slight chances of rain and thunderstorms continuing throughout the week, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88 degrees. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon and winds 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.