Hot temperatures and poor air quality are expected in Colorado Springs on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 92 degrees with a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. at a 10% chance and winds up to 15 mph, the agency said.
An air quality advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. because of wildfire smoke settling throughout the area. Those with lung disease and asthma should avoid strenuous activity outside, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 62 degrees, the agency said
Friday is expected to bring hot temperatures and afternoon thunderstorms. Over the weekend, the chance of rain increases with thunderstorms likely, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Saturday: High near 79 degrees and winds around 15 mph. A chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between one-quarter and one-half of an inch possible.
Sunday: High near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%