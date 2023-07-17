Monday is forecast to be a hot day around the Pikes Peak region, but not record breaking.

Colorado Springs residents can expect sunny skies with a high near 96 and a north wind blowing between 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Record to near record high temperatures are expected across southeast and south central Colorado today. Such hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

The NWS has issued a heat advisory from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday, for cities south, southeast and southwest of Colorado Springs, including the San Luis Valley, the southern Interstate 25 corridor from southern El Paso County and southward, and eastern Fremont County.

High temperatures will be in the upper 90s or even at 100 degrees. Hot temperatures may cause heat illness and the NWS is advising people to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Showers and thunderstorms enter the forecast for Tuesday and most of the week, as will temperatures returning to around average. Wednesday and Thursday bring the highest chances of showers and thunderstorms before a cooler-than-average day Friday.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 94. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 81. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South southwest wind around 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.