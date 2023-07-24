'Dangerously high' heat is in the forecast today for southern Colorado.

The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a heat advisory from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today, for areas including El Paso, Pueblo and Fremont counties.

Colorado Springs temperatures are expected to climb to the mid 90s; possible afternoon rain showers are expected to roll in around 2 p.m.

According to the Weather Service, some areas of Southern Colorado could reach the triple digits today, including "areas across the I-25 corridor and adjacent plains."

Pueblo could see a high of 102 degrees; La Junta could see a high of 105.

Monday will be the the start of a scorching hot week.

Here's a look ahead at the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Tuesday: A 30% chance of rain after 3 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Thursday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.