Colorado Springs is forecast for some high temperatures in the upcoming week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Saturday is expected to reach a high around 96 with sunny skies throughout the day. A heat advisory is in place for the day and near record highs are expected, according to the weather service.

The evening will likely cool down to around 59. Winds will range from 5-15 mph throughout the day and evening.

Here's the forecast for the upcoming days:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.