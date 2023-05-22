Colorado Springs residents can expect warm weather with chances for incoming rain showers and continued widespread haze to start the week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible after 12 p.m. As rain develops over the high terrain it is expected to push east over the Interstate 25 corridor into the plains through the evening. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Southeast wind up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Smoke haze from wildfires in Canada will continue to settle over the Front Range as well.

The pattern of routine daily afternoon showers and near-average seasonal temperatures is expected throughout the week, the weather service said. Tuesday could see a 20% chance of showers after 12 p.m., and a high near 74.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between noon and 3 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. South southeast wind 5-15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. South southeast wind 10-15 mph.

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.