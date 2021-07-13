Haze is likely in Colorado Springs on Tuesday as smoke wafts across the sky from fires burning on the West Coast, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are expected to reach 88 degrees with mild breezes and some afternoon thunderstorms, the agency said.
Chances of rain and thunderstorms are likely at a 50% chance after 1 p.m. with less than one-tenth of an inch of precipitation expected, the weather service said.
Storms are likely to continue before 11 p.m. at a 40% chance, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are forecast around a low of 62 degrees, the agency said.
Temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s all week with slight chances of afternoon thunderstorms likely to persist, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Wednesday: Increasing clouds, with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between one-tenth and one-quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 83 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than one-tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.