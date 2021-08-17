Colorado Springs is expected to see a mix of smoke and thunderstorms Tuesday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Smoke and haze are likely to start after 7 a.m., then a 10% chance of thunderstorms is possible after 4 p.m., the agency said.
Temperatures are predicted to reach 92 degrees with light to moderate breezes, the weather service said.
Overnight smoke is likely to continue with a low of 59 degrees and moderate breezes, the agency said.
Wednesday is expected to have almost the same forecast then more slight chances of storms later this week, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Areas of smoke before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, expect higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.