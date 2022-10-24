A "brief but big" cool-down is expected in Colorado Springs Monday, and a freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m., to start the week, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
Monday's high could stay as low as 49, with "below-average and widespread" freezing temperatures near 25 expected Monday night into Tuesday morning as well. These conditions are likely the freezes that end the growing season along the Interstate 25 corridor, the NWS said.
The normal low for Oct. 24 is 33. The NWS has recommended draining or protecting outdoor pipes and plumbing and bringing tender plants inside ahead of the overnight freeze.
Cooler today with lingering showers across southern areas this morning. A hard freeze will be likely late tonight across much of the southeast plains. Drain or protect outdoor irrigation pipes and plumbing, and bring tender plants inside. #cowx pic.twitter.com/wYJnT0qFdN— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 24, 2022
The weekend ended with some windy weather, with wind speeds reaching 56 in Colorado Springs and 65 in Manitou Springs. Speeds are expected to remain between 5-10 mph throughout the week.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 49. North wind 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 60. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. North northeast wind 5-10 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 50% chance of snow showers, mainly after 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a north wind 5-10 mph increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.