Small hail and strong wind could hit Colorado Springs during afternoon thunderstorms Thursday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Temperatures are likely to reach 90 degrees with a 10% chance of rain and thunderstorms between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., then increasing to 60% with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible, the weather service said.
Storms could return before 11 p.m. at a 40% chance with mostly cloudy skies expected to clear up overnight and less than a tenth of an inch of rain, the agency said.
Temperatures are predicted to hit 57 degrees overnight, the weather service said.
The weekend and early next week are expected to be sunny with temperatures in the 90s - including a blip of rain forecast Sunday, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degree and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees and winds 10 to 15 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds 5 to 10 mph.