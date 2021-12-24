A high wind warning is in effect Friday with wind speeds likely to reach 25-30 mph in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures are expected to top out at 58 degrees, with mostly sunny skies and a 20% chance of light rain showers between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., the agency said.

Overnight temperatures likely will drop to 30 degrees with mostly clear skies.

Christmas Day is expected to be sunny with temperatures in the 50s, the weather service said.

Sunday brings high chances of blowing dust before sunshine returns Monday, the weather service said.

Thursday marked the 226th straight day without measurable snowfall in Colorado Springs, a streak that dates to May 11. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946, according to the weather service.

Here's the upcoming forecast from the National Weather Service.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 53 degrees and winds around 15 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 49 degrees. Patchy blowing dust after 10 a.m. Breezy, with winds 15-25 mph and gusts as high as 45 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 43 degrees and winds 10-15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45 degrees and winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.