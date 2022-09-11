Colorado Springs residents can expect patchy fog before 9 a.m., Sunday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 75. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
There will be some thunderstorms developing later in the afternoon over the southern mountains, and perhaps there could even be a stronger storm over the southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains. The main threat will be strong and gusty outflow winds to 50 mph. There could also be some hail around pea to nickel size, brief torrential rainfall, and frequent could to ground lightning. Areas of smoke will be present over northern areas of the higher terrain, due to active wildfires occurring in some of the western states.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Areas of smoke between 7 and 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. West northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.