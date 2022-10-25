Have outdoor recreation plans Tuesday? If the answer is "yes," you'll be greeted with the warmest weather of the week around Colorado Springs.
A high temperature of 64 degrees with mostly sunny skies is forecast for Colorado Springs, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The balmy temps follow an overnight freeze warning that was in effect until 9 a.m.
Here's a preliminary look at the potential timing and snowfall totals for the Wed-Thu storm. A change in storm track could mean more or less snow, so please keep an eye on the forecasts as these days approach. #cowx pic.twitter.com/8F1aZ988yT— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 25, 2022
Mild conditions continue Wednesday with a high near 55, but the weather service forecasts temps dropping to 29 before a major change Thursday, when a mix of wind, rain and snow are likely around Colorado Springs.
The weather service forecasts snowfall of 1-2 inches in many parts of the Pikes Peak region and west into the mountains.
Expect a high of 43 Thursday and then a hard freeze overnight to Friday, with a low of 23.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55. West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the morning.
Thursday: Snow showers likely before 3 p.m., then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible..
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.