Monday's slight chance of afternoon and evening storms is the only rain forecast in Colorado Springs this week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.
Forecasters predict mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance of showers before 4 p.m., then rain and thunderstorms between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. with more showers after 5 p.m., the agency said. Rainfall is expected to be less than a tenth of an inch.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 87 degrees, well above the average 78 degree high for June 7, the weather service said.
Temperatures are expected to reach a low of 56 degrees overnight with winds between 5 and 10 mph, the weather service said.
The rest of the week is forecast to be sunny and dry with highs in the 80s and 90s, the agency said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 91 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 82 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.