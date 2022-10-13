A current frost advisory over Colorado Springs is expected to give way to sunny skies and cooler highs Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
The frost advisory was issued for most of the southeast plains and Interstate 25 corridor early Thursday morning, around 2 a.m., and is expected to last until 8 a.m. The day could heat up to a cooler but still sunny high of 65.
A Frost Advisory has been issued for south central and southeastern Colorado, where overnight low temperatures are expected to drop down to around 35 degrees. Freeze Warnings have been issued for the San Luis Valley. #cowx pic.twitter.com/y00dPJCLCh— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 12, 2022
Friday is expected to see a slightly warmer high near 73 while Saturday could see a high back near 67. Skies are also expected to stay sunny through the end of the weekend, but Sunday could see a 15-20-degree dip to a high near 50.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Areas of frost before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. West northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 67. North northwest wind 5-15 mph becoming east in the morning.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Northeast wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.