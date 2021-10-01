Chances of rain expected Friday afternoon will likely taper off throughout the weekend and temperatures will warm up into next week, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
A 60% chance of rain is expected Friday afternoon before 3 p.m. with rainfall amounting to less than a tenth of an inch, the agency said.
Temperatures will likely reach a high of 61 degrees, the weather service said.
Overnight temperatures are expected to drop to 44 degrees with showers and thunderstorms possible before 3 a.m., the agency said.
Slight chances of storms continue Saturday afternoon and Sunday with temperatures in the high 60s and low 70s, the weather service said.
Early next week the forecast shows likelihood of sunny skies and highs in the 70s.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 75 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 76 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.