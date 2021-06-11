Friday continues a stretch of hot, sunny days in Colorado Springs, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are likely to reach 79 degrees with sunny skies and breezes between 10 to 15 mph, the agency said.
Overnight skies remain clear with a low of 54 degrees and winds decreasing from 10 to 15 mph to 5 to 10 mph, the weather service said.
The weekend is expected to bring some overnight thunderstorms Saturday and possibly more Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.
Early next week skies clear up again with temperatures expected to hit the 90s, the weather service said.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service:
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 93 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 95 degrees and winds between 5 to 15 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 96 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.