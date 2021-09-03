More rain is possible Friday after parts of the Colorado Springs area were soaked Thursday and early Friday, the National Weather Service in Pueblo said.

Colorado Springs Airport tracked 0.37 inches of rain during the past 24 hours and 1.09 inches of rain was reported near North Academy Boulevard and Constitution Avenue, Klint Skelly, a meteorologist with the agency in Pueblo, said.

"It's pretty representative of the rain that fell in Colorado Springs," Skelly said.

A 50% chance of storms is likely after 10 a.m. Friday, with less than a tenth of an inch of rain forecast, the weather service said.

More severe weather is expected on the eastern plains Friday afternoon and evening, including powerful winds up to 60 mph, hail up to 1 inch and chances of an isolated tornado, the agency said.

Temperatures are expected to reach 76 degrees Friday with an overnight low of 56 degrees, the agency said.

After midnight, storms are likely at a 60% chance, the weather service said.

Saturday, the first day of Colorado Springs' Labor Day Lift Off hot air balloon festival, is expected to start with mostly sunny skies. Afternoon storms could kick in around 3 p.m., the agency said.

Winds, always a key factor in balloons' ability to lift off, are likely to stay between 5 and 10 mph throughout the weekend.

The rest of the Labor Day weekend is expected to be sunny with temperatures in the 80s.

Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.

Labor Day, Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87 degrees and winds around 10 mph.