Colorado Springs is expected to stay frigid Monday after a week with above-average temperatures, the National Weather Service in Pueblo predicted.
Temperatures are likely to reach a high of 35 degrees Monday with partly sunny skies, the agency said.
Overnight lows temperatures drop to 25 degrees with mostly cloudy skies, according to the weather service.
The rest of the week's highs are anticipated to stay in 40s and 50s with chances of snow showers Friday, the agency said.
As of Sunday Colorado Springs went 208 straight days without measurable snowfall since May 11. The longest stretch without snow in Colorado Springs lasted 236 days in 2012 and 1946, according the weather service.
Colorado Springs also broke the record for latest measurable snowfall after Dec. 2 came and went without any snow.
Here's the rest of this week's forecast from the National Weather Service.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 47 degrees and winds between 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55 degrees and winds between 10 to 15 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46 degrees and winds around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. A 40% chance of snow showers.