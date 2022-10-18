Colorado Springs will begin Tuesday under a freeze warning and likely see "widespread frost" in the area until around 8 a.m., before temperatures rise to make for a sunny, mild day, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The freeze warning is in place until 9 a.m., for most of El Paso County and Pueblo County, as well as north along the Interstate 25 corridor until the Denver metro area. Temperatures are expected to warm up to a high near 64.
Temps are expected to see a steeper increase to highs in the lower 70s from Wednesday-Friday, and lows are expected to hover in the upper 30s and lower 40s the rest of the week.
A fire weather watch has been issued for the Colorado Springs area on Wednesday between noon and 6 p.m. Areas of the eastern plains have reported elevated fire conditions due to wind gusts and low humidity.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Widespread frost, mainly before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North northwest wind 10-15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. West northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.