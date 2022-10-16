Colorado Springs residents can expect mostly cloudy skies early, with a high near 57, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A south southeast wind will blow between 5 to 10 mph.
Some light snow will be possible this afternoon and evening over the southern San Juans and southern Sangre De Cristo mountains. The snow will occur at the higher elevations and will be light.
Frost and freezing temperatures will be possible over the plains early tomorrow morning, mainly along and north of highway 50.
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Monday: Areas of frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 62. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the morning.
Tuesday: Areas of frost before 7 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 67. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 74. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the afternoon.