Colorado Springs and most of El Paso County will start the week under a freeze warning Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
The freeze warning is in place until 9 a.m. "Widespread frost" is forecast in the area until around 8 a.m., but temperatures are expected to warm up to a high near 60, around four degrees cooler than the average high for Oct. 17.
The northeast region of the state as well as the Interstate 25 corridor north of El Paso County is also under a freeze warning. Pueblo County and the Denver metro area are under a frost advisory.
Frost returns early Tuesday morning before another warm-up to a sunny high near 65. Temps are expected to see a steeper increase to highs in the lower 70s from Wednesday-Friday.
Freeze Warnings/Frost Advisories are currently in effect. It will warm up later in the day to near seasonal average highs. There may be a few showers/snow showers over the southern Sangre de Cristo and San Juan Mountains. #cowx #colorado pic.twitter.com/7QlEQlHrdS— NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) October 17, 2022
Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.
Today: Widespread frost, mainly before 8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Tuesday: Widespread frost, mainly between 7-8 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 65. North northeast wind 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Northwest wind 10-15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.