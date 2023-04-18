Colorado Springs is forecast for warm temps and increasing winds Tuesday, with chances of rain and snow showers later in the week.

Expect mostly cloudy conditions with increasing sun throughout the day, and a high of 74 degrees. Moderate to high winds are forecast to roll through the southwest, with winds ranging from 5-25 mph. Gusts could reach upwards of 40 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Looking into Tuesday night, areas of blowing dust are forecast in the early evening, mainly before 8 p.m. Expect mostly clear conditions, with a low bottoming out at 37 degrees. High winds will persist through the night, with gusts reaching 45 mph.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Wednesday: There’s a 20% chance of thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon. Expect mostly sunny conditions with a high of 64 degrees.

Thursday: There’s a 20% chance of snow showers in the afternoon, with the possibility of thunder. Expect partly sunny conditions and a high of 51 degrees.

Friday: There’s a 20% chance of snow showers forecast throughout the day. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 47 degrees.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies and a high of 51 degrees.

Sunday: Expect mostly sunny skies and a high of 61 degrees.