Colorado Springs is forecast for mild temperatures and chances of precipitation Wednesday, with a red flag fire warning active in the area.

Expect mostly sunny skies and a high near 64 degrees Wednesday. There’s a 20% chance of showers between 2 and 3 p.m., with a slight chance of thunderstorms following. A breeze is forecast to roll through the east, ranging from 10 to 25 mph throughout the day. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

A red flag warning persists in the area Thursday due to high winds and a relative humidity as low as 7%. The warning is scheduled from 11 a.m. through 9 p.m..

“Conditions will be favorable for rapid rates of fire growth and spread,” the National Weather Service said.

Looking into Wednesday night, there’s a 30% chance of rain and snow, mainly before 10 p.m., with a chance of snow to follow between 10 p.m. and midnight. Expect partly cloudy skies, with a low bottoming out at 25 degrees.

Sign Up for Springs AM Update Your morning rundown of the latest news from Colorado Springs and around the country Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Here’s the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies and a high near 51 degrees.

Friday: Expect increasing clouds, with a high near 54 degrees.

Saturday: There’s a 20% chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Expect partly sunny skies and a high of 53 degrees.

Sunday: There’s a 10% chance of thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Expect partly sunny skies and a high reaching 60 degrees.